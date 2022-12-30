‘You were my everything’: Emotional letter from wife of Cookstown crash victim Patrick Rogers read at his funeral

Pacemaker Press 30/12/22 Family and Friends of Patrick Rogers during his funeral at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Drummullan on Friday.

The coffin of Patrick Rogers is carried from his funeral service at St Joseph and St Malachy's Church, Drummullan. (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mourners at the funeral of Cookstown father-of-four Patrick Rogers heard how he met the love of his life aged just 14, and always knew she was “the one and only” he wished to share his future with.

His wife, Shannon, was unable to attend and watched from her hospital bed via webcam following the two-vehicle Boxing Day incident on the Dungannon Road, Cookstown, which claimed his life, and those of his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52), and Jennifer Acheson (80).

The funeral of Patrick Rogers. Picture: Pacemaker

Mr Rogers’ wife and their four children were also in the vehicle and received hospital treatment for their injuries.

An emotional final letter from Shannon to her husband was read out during Friday’s service.

She wrote: “To my dear husband, you were my everything, my best friend, my soulmate. You had the best brown eyes, gentle hands, and the kindest heart.

“You were the best dad, always cracking jokes and the biggest entertainer. You were the tickle monster, so young at heart.

“You were also the most competitive. You never let us win on the XBox or Mario Kart. I will love you always and I will be looking up at you when I need help and guidance.”

Patrick Rogers and Mary Duffy who died in the Cookstown crash

Fr Lawrence Boyle told those at St Joseph’s and St Malachy’s Church, Drummullan, how Mr Rogers (26) had been with Shannon since the couple were at school.

“In the cold and bleak month of December, we should be celebrating with joy,” he said.

“Instead, we tell the story of the last few days, We tell of the road tragedy and how three people lost their lives, dreams shattered, hopes and dreams for each one of them.

“Here today we think of those dreams Patrick had for his future, for his wife, for his children.”

Fr Boyle said those dreams had now been replaced by memories of the past.

“A story of joy when Patrick was born into this world alongside his twin sister Shannon. He was an altar boy.

"There are memories of his first communion, his confirmation, memories of his first teenage disco. And at a young age of 14, how can you realise you’ve found the love of your life?

"We would call it puppy love, but Patrick knew in his vision for life, Shannon was the one and only. She was the girl he would marry. She was the girl who would brighten his future.

“He was a master of many things. He was the joiner, the electrician. He’d find a solution and an answer.”

The funeral of Patrick Rogers. Picture: Pacemaker

Further tributes from family and friends talked about Mr Rogers’ love for his family, his passion for fishing and how he and his friend had set up their own outdoor maintenance business in mid-Ulster.

A GoFundMe page set up by Shannon’s friends to cover funeral costs and help her look after her four children – Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli – has already raised over £21,000.

The funeral of Mary Duffy will be held on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon.

At the same time, the funeral of Jennifer Acheson will be held in Desertcreat Parish Church, Cookstown.