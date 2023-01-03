‘You’ll be found’: Childhood best friend writes open letter to ‘sorry excuse of a human’ who murdered Natalie McNally

Michelle O’Neill faces criticism over gender violence comments

A best friend of the murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally has penned an open letter to the “sorry excuse of a human” who killed her.

Writing on social media, Jayne Doran shared a poignant image of the pair as childhood friends and another photo of Ms Doran carrying Natalie’s coffin.

In the letter she shared childhood memories the two experienced “bonding over our love of animals and matching goofball personalities” and said despite the years they “never lost love for one another”.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, the week before Christmas.

Paramedics attended Ms McNally’s house on Silverwood Green at around 10pm, on Monday, December 19, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 32-year-old men have been arrested as part of the police murder probe, however one is no longer a suspect.

The second man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In her letter Ms Doran addressed the killer directly saying: “I only write this to you because I want you to know you will be found and you will answer for what you’ve done.

“Natalie is what matters.

“Natalie loved to dance, to play silly games, to wear the most beautiful clothes and to make everyone around her laugh. But most of all, she loved her family. Her three brothers and her mum and dad were everything to her and her to them.

“We remained inseparable for over a decade and were more family than friends, but of course as you get older, you start to find your own path and like many other childhood best friends we followed different paths.

“Whilst we may have grown apart, we never lost love for one another. I loved bumping into Natalie in recent years and getting updates about her family, hearing about her pets and her new house and her career.

“The path she took was full of joy and success and was about to get even better with the growing life inside of her, her little boy, Dean.”

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her murder.

The prime suspect caught on CCTV leaving the street where Natalie lived on the night she was killed

Police have also released CCTV footage of a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green as part of their murder inquiry.

On December 26, several hundred people gathered in Lurgan for the funeral of Ms McNally, who is survived by her parents Noel and Bernadette, and her three brothers Brendan, Niall and Declan.

The letter added: “You put an end to all of that. You selfishly decided for some unknown reason, that Natalie’s life and her exciting future was less important than whatever your deranged motices were that night.

“I will never understand what possessed you to do what you did and I never will, but I hope you know that Natalie is more loved and has made more of an impact on this world than you could ever imagine.

“Natalie has an army of supporters across the country who will not rest until you are held accountable. When you have been caught and punished, you will be forgotten. Natalie however, will never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill joined other politicians by highlighting the importance of tackling violence against women.

“Let 2023 be the year that violence against women finally ends,” she said.

“A family starts the new year without their beautiful daughter, sister Natalie.

“We must end the cycle of male violence against women. Starting with zero tolerance for misogyny and sexism.”

Some criticism was directed at the Ms O’Neill as the IRA was responsible for killing women during the Troubles and she, along with other members of her party, continue to pay tribute to them.

Mairia Cahill was also an alleged victim of the IRA.

She said Sinn Féin has never apologised to her, or admitted an IRA ‘investigation’ which forced her to go face to face with her alleged rapist.

"Firstly and most importantly Natalie Mc Nally's family deserve justice and whoever killed her needs to hand themselves in," Ms Cahill said.

“Secondly, because I have been asked, Sinn Fein are not the party to host vigils regarding gender based violence in what appears to be an appalling bandwagon exercise."

On Twitter she added: “If you are a politician and call out violence against women, you'd want to ensure that your track record is impeccable on the issue and non selective.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald previously “unreservedly apologised” to Ms Cahill for robust procedures not being in place at the time of her disclosure though Ms Cahill said that was "woefully inadequate".

Ms O’Neill was condemned in the past for paying public tribute to hunger striker, Thomas McAlwee.

He was responsible for killing young Co Antrim shop worker Yvonne Dunlop who was burned alive in a firebomb attack.

Another IRA victim, Mary Travers, was shot dead in south Belfast on April 8, 1984, as she walked home from Mass with her father, Thomas, a judge who was the intended victim.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, her sister Ann said she agrees 100% with Ms O’Neill that it is time to end violence against women.

“We have different political points of view. What the IRA did is separate to this, I feel, and I know there’d be a few people upset with me for saying that but that’s just how I feel about it,” Ms Travers said.

“Our Mary was only 23 when she died and Natalie (McNally) was 32, around the same age as my eldest son.

“They want the person who killed her brought to justice and we need to support them in that and not enter into political arguments.

“We need to be mature and rise above that by thinking about the bigger picture.”

She added: “Given that Natalie McNally’s family not only lost a daughter and sister, but they also lost a grandchild, a nephew.

“I certainly wouldn’t want my sister to be used for any sort of political shots now, we all need to stand together and I believe that if my sister was here, she would be saying, ‘yes, stand up against violence’, there has been too much of it.

“I think about Lisa Dorrian as well (who disappeared after a party at a caravan site in 2005), my friend Joanne’s sister, and they’re grieving for her.

“We do all need to stand up. I know it is very tempting to call out the hypocrisy of violence against women.

“I think especially about those women who were burnt to death in La Mon and Yvonne Dunlop and women who were killed while out doing their jobs.

“But, I also remember too my friend Lyra McKee killed (by the New IRA) only a few years ago.

“I think it is important that we all stand together and certainly believe that Mary wouldn’t want her murder to be used to score political points like that.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.