Young and old brave the weather to make more memories at Lurgan’s parade

It was a day of family and fun in Lurgan — with even a special visit from the Secretary of State for the Twelfth of July.

And the downpours didn’t hinder the atmosphere — whether it was their first or 74th parade — young and old were enjoying the day.

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris in a tweet thanked the Orange Order for their invitation to attend.

He said: “The Twelfth of July is an important cultural date enjoyed by many thousands across Northern Ireland.

“Thank you to Co Armagh Orange Order for the invitation and opportunity to view today’s parade in Lurgan.

The Beresford Family enjoy the day at Lurgan

“Northern Ireland has a rich cultural tapestry and if it is to continue to make progress, it is vital that people across society show respect and tolerance for those who may hold opposing values, views and traditions to their own.”

Meanwhile, Chloe and Luke Beresford, from Portadown, who attend the Twelfth parade every year, were happy to pass on family traditions to daughter Freya.

“I’ve been since I was a baby, so it’s lovely to bring Freya this year,” Chloe said. “She loves the parade with all the bands and flags, we have wee ear defenders so we are well prepared.

“She loves seeing everything that’s going on,” Chloe added.

It was also the first of many Twelfths for two-year-old Freddy Sloan, from Armagh.

He watched the parade with his big brother Tommy (5), his mum, Gillian and his dad Lee.

The family normally attend the parade every year but missed the past few years because of the pandemic.

“It’s good to get out again and see everyone after Covid,” Gillian said.

The Sloan Family at the parade in Lurgan

Her son Tommy particularly enjoys watching the parade as he “likes the accordions”.

In typical Northern Irish spirit, the family was well-prepared for our ever-changing weather.

“We arrived a bit later so we were just caught in the rain, but we are well prepared. We have our umbrellas and coats — the only thing we don’t have is our deck chairs,” Gillian said.

Charles David, (62) was marching with Killylea district while his 73-year-old friend Thomas Shilliday was marching with Keady district.

Both men have been attending the Twelfth of July every year for most of their lives.

“I’ll be 74 soon, I’m 73 now and I’ve been at the parade as long as I can remember,” said Thomas.

“I don’t know if I could say I’ve been to 74 of them because I don’t know if my mummy would have taken me when I was a baby, but I have been going a long long time,” he said.

And there is no sign of the pals slowing down as they plan attending many more marches in the future.

“We got the bus down and then we walked the whole way, I’d like to say I’ll be doing it for a while yet,” Thomas said.

Close friends Charles David and Thomas Shilliday walked at the Lurgan parade

Brothers, Sam and James McCarragher, age 10 and eight, were also marching in the parade.

Sam enjoyed playing the cymbals in the parade with Richhill district. “I played the cymbals in the parade today but I can also play the cornet.”

James was excited to join his brother’s district in September but for now the marching had tired him out.

“I’m just going to go home to my bed because my legs are sore,” he said.