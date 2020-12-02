Young Antrim woman's Christmas message of hope for others battling cancer

Rachael Kenny shares story in support of charity's festive appeal

Last Christmas Rachael Kenny was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 23 - but this year she is offering a message of hope.

Rachel is urging people to always remember there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Before her diagnosis, the young Antrim woman knew something wasn't right. After suffering symptoms of fatigue and swelling for over five months she was told she had lymphoma.

"In the summer of 2019 I was finding it hard to stay awake at my desk, then I remember I put my hand up to my neck and felt two large lumps just above my collar bone. I thought: 'Oh no, what's that?' And I thought straight away that something was seriously wrong," she said.

"I went to the doctors the next day. I couldn't see my usual doctor, so I saw one of the other doctors. They thought it was just my lymph nodes that had swollen from an infection and asked me to wait two weeks to see if they went down. I'm a big worrier and I kept having panic attacks, so I went to A&E within those two weeks, and they told me they'd go away by themselves.

"I went back to the doctor's surgery and saw my usual doctor this time. He referred me to haematology and I met a consultant who did a blood test."

At this point she was also introduced to Kerrie, the local Teenage and Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist for Teenage Cancer Trust, who was there to speak to her, offer reassurance and support her throughout her cancer journey.

Rachael was given a CT scan and was due to find out her results on Christmas Eve, but when Teenage Cancer Trust found out it worked to get them brought forward to December 20.

"I'm glad that I didn't find out I had it on Christmas Eve, and that I had a few days to get my head around it," she said.

"I couldn't face being around a lot of people. Christmas is a time when you talk about your future and what the next year will hold and I didn't want to be around those conversations. I also didn't want to upset people, or for them to feel sorry for me."

Rachael went through six months of gruelling treatment at Antrim Area Hospital, including 12 rounds of chemotherapy. This was further compounded by the difficulty of having treatment during the Covid crisis.

One of the hardest things was not seeing fiance Dean for eight weeks, as she had to shield.

Rachael said: "When I felt ill I just wanted to be with him. But we're now living together and looking forward to a big Christmas this year. We're hoping the pandemic will be over by our wedding… but we'll be getting married no matter what."

Coronavirus has had a severe impact on Teenage Cancer Trust's income, slashing it by a third - a shortfall of around £6m a year. Yet its help is needed more than ever, which is why Rachael is sharing her story in support of the charity's Christmas fundraising appeal. She also has a message of hope for others facing Christmas in treatment.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel and you can get through it," she said.

"Don't let cancer take over your life completely. Try and enjoy what you can and don't worry if it's not the same Christmas as normal, that's okay."

To donate visit www.teenagecancertrust.org/xmas