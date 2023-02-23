Young Belfast woman who predicted own death ‘prayed to be set free’ from addiction

Maria Brady (25) had ‘beautiful, tender, loving heart’ friends and family told at memorial service

Fr Timothy Bartlett told the congregation that Maria had prayed 'to be set free'

Maria pictured during a vigil for a friend who passed away in Belfast city centre in 2016 — © Kevin Scott / Presseye

Maria laying tributes after the death of her friend Catherine Kenny (32) in 2016

A young Belfast woman who had expressed fears for her life after her homeless friend died on the street in 2016 has been described as someone who had a “beautiful, tender, loving heart” at her memorial.

Maria Brady (25), who had battled addiction and passed away peacefully at NI Hospice last week surrounded by her family, was a well-known face in the Chapel Lane area of central Belfast.

Her family and friends gathered on Wednesday afternoon for a memorial service at St Peter’s Cathedral, where Fr Timothy Bartlett told the congregation she had “immense tenderness”.

“You who know Maria know that in the middle of all the frustration, quick temper sometimes, all the things you found difficult to get around, you know that she had a beautiful heart, a tender heart, a loving heart,” he said.

“That is what we come to celebrate and to remember today. The real Maria that was in that tender heart.

“She was only 25. How young to pass away. How much more life we might have hoped for for Maria.”

Fr Bartlett recalled how Maria had tried to take steps to battle her addiction, and that he had often seen her praying in St Mary’s Church on Chapel Lane.

“She told me that she had been in the church in St Mary’s, kneeling down at the altar of our Lady, as I so often saw her doing, tears tripping her,” he told mourners.

“She had written a little prayer on a piece of paper and put it in our petition box. I don’t normally look at them, but I did look at this one before putting it back.

“In that prayer, she was pleading to be set free from this addiction that had gripped her life. In her heart, she yearned to be free. She didn’t want to be the way she was.

“We know she took steps many times, as so many who have shared that experience have tried to do.” In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph in 2016, after the death of her friend Catherine Kenny (32), Maria said she feared she may face a similar fate. “I used to stay with her at night time where she died. She’s the best person about and she’s been taken away from me,” she said.

“What does it take for people to realise this is a problem? A 32-year-old to die? Then who’s next? Me? I think so.

“I was thrown out because of the drugs I was taking, the stuff I was doing. I was stealing to buy the drugs, that’s how bad it got. Now I’m here and I’m going to end up like Catherine next.”

At Wednesday’s memorial service, Fr Bartlett called for more to be done to help those who found themselves in Maria’s situation.

“No one individual here could have helped Maria or others in that same situation of addiction. We as a society have let them down,” he said.

“We urgently need a residential facility with all the support, care, love and affection that people like Maria deserve from us to set them free and give them the spiritual support they need to be liberated.”

Many tributes were paid to Maria online. Keith Mitchell (Mitch) from Crown Jesus Ministries shared their memories of her following her death.

“God knows how much I wanted this story to end differently,” they said. “I first met her on the streets in 2017. By then she was already living on the streets two years. We shared coffees, pot noodles (she liked chicken and mushroom with two scoops of butter, I prefer chicken curry).

“We took her shopping and bought her clothes (a tracksuit she picked), we let her sleep on the sofa and prayed for her and with her often.

“The story was supposed to end different. Along with Teen Challenge NI we tried to get her into rehab numerous times only for her to back out. Pastor Brian even had seats booked on the plane.

“At Chapel Lane we stood one Thursday and called out to God for Maria. The story was supposed to end different. I am not angry, I am just so sad. Please say a prayer for all those who are homeless and stuck in addiction.”

Many shared stories of how they had seen her close to Belfast’s CastleCourt shopping centre, and how she liked to draw.

Fr Bartlett highlighted Maria’s love for her mum Paula and her great loyalty to her friends.

“You know Maria, and know that in the midst of everything she was incredibly loyal to her friends. She had incredible goodness,” he said.

“She would give you the coat off her back; I saw her doing that in Chapel Lane with her sleeping bag, her money.

“We can with confidence, despite all of her struggles, entrust Maria into the gentle, merciful, tender hands of Jesus, who understood her better than even she did herself, and who now, we believe in faith, sets her free into perfect love and peace.

“All those she shared this life with and who have gone before her, they will embrace her and hold her.

“We believe she will love and help us in her ways of kindness still. She will let you know she is still looking out for you.”

A service will also be held for Ms Brady in Roselawn Crematorium on Thursday morning at 9.20am.