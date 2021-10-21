Young boy taken to hospital following Belfast Springfield Road crash

The road has been closed between Springfield Park and Barnsley Park. Pic Google maps

A young boy has been taken to hospital after what was described as a “serious crash” on the Springfield Road in west Belfast on Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 9am, with the road between Springfield park and New Barnsley Park closed while emergency services including the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene.

It is thought the incident happened close to a zebra crossing.

According to Sinn Fein’s Aisling Reilly and other representatives in the area, the young boy is in a “stable condition”.

"We hope and pray that the 3 year boy makes a full recovery from his injuries,” the MLA shared on social media.

“We also ask for our communities support and prayers for the local woman driving the car involved in this terrible accident.

“Our community responded immediately this morning as it always does and is to be commended.”

The child was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, according to NIAS.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08.40 on Thursday 21 October following reports of an incident on Springfield Park area, Belfast.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and One Ambulance Officer. The Charity Air Ambulance were also tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital."

Earlier, a spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised that the Springfield Road in West Belfast is closed this morning (Thursday 21st September) between Springfield Park and New Barnsley Park, following a road traffic collision.

"Please seek alternative routes for your journey."