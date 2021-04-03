Young child knocked down in fatal Belfast crash

The scene of the crash in Belfast

Emergency services were called to the scene of the one-vehicle crash involving a child pedestrian on Springhill Avenue shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said two emergency crews were sent to the scene, along with a paramedic and ambulance officer and a helicopter emergency medical service.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: "Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about a young person and their family impacted by a road traffic accident in west Belfast today.

"My thoughts are with the family and community trying to come to terms with this awful news."

Sinn Fein councillor Steven Corr has extended his condolences to the family of the child.

"This evening the community of the Upper Springfield is devastated following a tragic road traffic accident in Springhill."Our local community is shocked and saddened following the loss of this very young life. It has left many local people reeling and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this time," he said.