Young child seriously hurt and five others in hospital after Newry crash

A young child is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Newry.

Five other people remain in hospital including a woman who is also in a critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Gosford Road on Tuesday, September 8 at around 3pm.

Inspector Kitt said: “It was reported that a blue Volkswagen Golf and a black Volkswagen Passat were involved in the incident. In total six people were injured, with one man aged in his 30s, two women in their 30s, an 18-year-old woman and two young children taken to hospital following the incident.

“A 39-year-old woman, believed to be the driver of the Volkswagen Passat and one of the young children who was in the Volkswaghen Golf are described as being in a critical, but stable condition. The four others remain in hospital with their injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1075 08/09/20.”