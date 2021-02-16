Young couple Owen McMullan and Brigid Wilkinson killed in Ballycastle crash were 'life and soul of the party', mourners told

Crash victims Owen McMullan and Brigid Wilkinson were remembered as the “life and soul of the party” who “lit up any room” at a joint funeral service in Ballycastle on Tuesday .

Mr McMullan (25) and Ms Wilkinson (21) leave behind three young children after they died in a two-vehicle collision on the Moyarget Road near Ballycastle, Co Antrim, at around 4.50pm on Friday.

At their funeral at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Church in the Co Antrim town, parish priest Fr Brian Daly told mourners so many of the couple’s extended family have been affected by the crash and are “heartbroken” by the couple’s passing.

“So many memories to cherish forever and not a day will pass without them being thought of,” he said.

The couple were described as devoted parents to their three children, Cadhla, Cliodhna Rose and Eoin Og.

Fr Daly asked for prayers for the couple’s children and that they may be consoled in their grief following their loss.

The couple built their family after Brigid came home from Belfast to Ballycastle to live, putting an end to her budding football career due to there being no ladies football teams in Ballycastle, he said.

Tragic: Owen og McMullan and Brigid Wilkinson

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th February 2021 Funeral for Brigid Wilkinson(21) and Owen McMullan(25) at St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's Church in Ballycastle, Co. Antrim. The couple died in a RTC in Armoy last week. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Her family said the young woman, who was the daughter of Siobhan and played football for the Antrim Ladies Under-14 county team and club football for north Belfast side Ardoyne Kickhams, “broke the mould when she was born”.

In turn, her partner Owen, the son of Brendan and Hilary, was remembered by his family as a “beautiful and loving baby”, who had a happy upbringing with his cousins. “Like all brothers he had squabbles with his brother Sean but always made up with him later,” said Fr Daly.

After a reading from Isaiah 25:6, Fr Daly said life can sometimes be a valley of tears, one that sometimes doesn’t receive attention or impinge on us. “Sometimes it’s just a deluge, like it has been since Friday evening and will be for so long,” he said.

He added: “Both families today are thinking of others, their own friends of Owens and Brigid’s who have lost lives and tragedies over the years. There are so many tears being shed for them.”

Prayers were also offered at the service for Siobhan McGowan, who was also involved and was taken to the Royal Victoria hospital after the incident, and for the emergency services who were called to the scene.

The couple were buried together following the funeral service, which was strictly private due to pandemic restrictions.