Young girl (4) sustains broken collar bone after being hit by e-scooter

A four-year-old girl has suffered a broken collar bone after being hit by an e-scooter rider in Co Down.

Police have issued an appeal following the incident in Newcastle last weekend.

It was reported that on Saturday 26 June between about 8.45 and 9.15pm the young girl was knocked over by a youth on an electric scooter in the Burren Meadows area of the town.

She suffered a broken collar bone as a result.

Police have appealed for people who were in the area at the time, have CCTV footage or who know who was riding the electric scooter to get in touch with them.

Anyone with information that could help the PSNI help the little girl and her family, should contact 101 quoting ref 2074 26/6/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org