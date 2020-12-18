Young girl escapes injury after arson attack on Belfast house

Shaken: Anne Morrison and granddaughter Summer who were in the house when the attack took place

A young girl was among those left badly shaken following an attack on a house in Belfast.

It happened in the Russell Place area on Thursday morning. The PSNI said shortly before 6.50am it was reported that a window had been smashed at a house in the area and an object was set alight and thrown inside.

Detective Constable Cummings said: "Damage was caused to the front window and the inside of the house following the incident. One man and one woman aged in their 50s, a man in his 30s and a young girl were upstairs at the time of the incident but although not injured, were left badly shaken following the incident.

"Two males were seen leaving the area and making off in a small silver coloured car towards the Joy Street area of Belfast.

"A short time later, it was reported that a silver coloured car was found burnt out at the Charlotte Street area of Belfast. Two other vehicles that were also parked in the area received scorch damage as a result of the vehicle set alight. Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a potential link between both incidents."

The PSNI said the investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances and is asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.