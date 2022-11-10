Young girl ‘will have scar on face’ after being hit by ‘missile’ in west Belfast

An 11-year-old girl has been treated in hospital after being hit in the face with a stick in west Belfast.

The object was thrown from Páirc Nua Chollann on the Stewartstown Road between Poleglass and Twinbrookon on Wednesday evening.

PSNI Inspector Adams said: “We received a report that an 11-year-old girl had been assaulted at 5.45pm in Páirc Nua Chollann, Stewartstown Road, after a stick was thrown.

"The victim sustained a cut from her eye to her nose and attended hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“A 12-year-old boy was cautioned for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker said missiles have been thrown at cars and buses in the area over the past number of weeks.

“A young child will now have a scar on her face because of this reckless behaviour,” he added.

“The family are very upset and want to thank those who came to their daughter’s aid.

“I appeal again to those this to stop, we are doing all we can but this is becoming increasingly hard to manage.”