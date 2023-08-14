Young man dies after motorbike collides with car in Co Antrim
A young man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Co Antrim, police have said.
The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday.
The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.
“Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.
“As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”