Young man dies after motorbike collides with car in Co Antrim

The PSNI has appealed for information about a fatal road traffic collision in Co Antrim (Niall Carson/PA)

A young man has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Co Antrim, police have said.

The two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle on Sunday.

The victim’s green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm close to the Carnduff Park junction.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

“As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”