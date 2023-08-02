Young man has bleach poured over him in Coleraine town centre

A man had bleached poured over him in an assault in Coleraine town centre today (Wednesday).

The victim, aged in his 20s, is uninjured after being given first aid at the scene in the Church Street area.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Inspector Craig said: “At approximately 2.20pm on Wednesday, 2nd August it was reported a man entered a commercial premises in the area and purchased a bottle of bleach.

“Upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s, who was in the nearby area. First aid was provided to the man at the scene, thankfully, hospital treatment was not required.

“Officers attended and arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.