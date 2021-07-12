Young man in critical condition after being burned at Ballysillan bonfire

A young man is said to be fighting for his life after suffering burns to his face and body at a bonfire in north Belfast on Sunday night.

The BBC have reported the 17-year-old is now in a critical condition after he added accelerant to a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent.

Footage has emerged on social media of the incident in which the young man became engulfed in flames at the Ballysillan bonfire off the Silverstream Road shortly after midnight.

He can be seen running away from the bonfire after approaching flames beside the pyre and remains in hospital this afternoon.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Superintendent Henry said: “Police received a report at around 12.30am that a male had sustained burn injuries. As a result of the incident, he sustained burns to his face and body. He remains in hospital for his injuries.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. We are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, so we would appeal to them to come forward to assist with our enquiries.”

“We are also aware of social media footage that has been posted online in relation to this incident. We would ask that it is not shared, but to contact police with any information they might have.”

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was a call last night to that particular location at Silverstream Crescent.

"Our fire crews did render some first aid until the ambulance arrived to help a young person who had received some burns. We treated them and they took him to hospital.”

It follows a busy night for the fire and rescue service who were called to several locations on the Eleventh night.

Over the weekend there were a total of 378 calls to the fire service and 81 mobilisations related to bonfires.