Young NI entrepreneurs ‘blown away’ as President Biden praises compassionate generation

Two young people name-checked by US President Joe Biden during an historic address in Northern Ireland to mark the Good Friday Agreement have spoken of being “blown away” by the gesture.

Addressing an audience in Belfast, the President heaped praise on young entrepreneurs like Jordan Graham, born three weeks after the agreement was signed, whose “whole life has unfolded under the wing of peace”.

He added: “Which means, not quite 25 years of age, he’s been able to build an expertise in branding and marketing that he’s used to help grow local businesses, support start-ups, consult for charities.”

Jordan, who graduated from Queen’s University, co-founded companies called Giant Kelp and Sugar Snap, two businesses in the fields of marketing and innovation.

He is also a non-executive director at Youth Enterprise NI – which is the largest provider of enterprise skills education.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Jordan said: “I was briefed there might be something. Then I was sat at the front row about two metres away from the president.

“I thought, this could be a big deal. It wasn’t just a quick name drop – it blew me away, honestly, I’ve never had a feeling like it before.”

Jordon spoke to the president briefly afterwards and shook his hand. He also met economic envoy Joe Kennedy who will be visiting his workplace.

As a young entrepreneur, he looked ahead to the next 25 years in Northern Ireland saying: “The key message was optimism. We have a key opportunity here in Northern Ireland.

“That’s what we should be focusing on, not division.”

President Biden also heaped praise on “young people like Aimée Clint”, born in 2000, whose parents like to tell the story about how she came home from her first day of secondary school and asked, ‘what’s the difference between a Protestant and a Catholic?’

“She didn’t grow up thinking of sectarian divides, she grew up thinking of how she could support her beloved brother and other children with autism,” he added.

“Today, Amy’s social enterprise has donated more than five thousand copies of her book to schools across Northern Ireland to help children better understand autism and to learn to treat others with kindness and respect.

“That’s the real power of the Good Friday Agreement. Compassion. Compassion. It changed how this entire region sees itself.”

She said it was “absolutely amazing” to be recognised by the President for her social work through Books by Stellas.

Her little brother was diagnosed with autism and she struggled to understand what he was going through.

Stellas, meaning 'stars' in Latin, is a student social enterprise. The aim is to break the stigma surrounding Autism and Special Educational Needs and raise awareness.

She wants to make a difference by helping others become more understanding and educated about Autism and Special Educational Needs.

To achieve their goal, the social enterprise wants to educate Key Stage 2 children, and older, about Special Educational Needs and why their peers may react differently to situations in their day to day life - to break down barriers.

For every book purchased, they donate another one to local primary schools across Northern Ireland.

When speaking to the president after his speech, he told the pair he’d “heard so much” about them.