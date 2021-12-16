Young NI schoolboy backed by Marcus Rashford as he prepares to walk form Larne to Manchester in aid of food poverty charity

Larne 10-year-old inspired by United star Rashford to make charity trek

Inspired: Ben Dickinson will be supported by Larne FC player John Herron when he departs from Inver Park in March. Credit: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

A young schoolboy has been backed by Marcus Rashford as he prepares to set off on a long-distance walk this spring from his hometown of Larne to Manchester in England, in aid of a food poverty charity.

Ben Dickinson (10) is walking for FareShare, which has been championed by his hero, Manchester United and England footballer, Marcus Rashford.

FareShare collects surplus food from industry and redistributes it to charities that provide meals to vulnerable and disadvantaged families right across the UK.

Inspired by Marcus to launch his own charity campaign, Ben’s Miles for Meals, the ambitious and kind-hearted youngster aims to raise enough funds to deliver 50,000 meals to those who need it most here in Northern Ireland and further afield.

Marcus Rashford. Credit: Martin Rickett

Ben, an avid football fan and talented player at Greenisland FC, said: “Marcus Rashford is a hero to me, and when I saw all the great work he was doing with FareShare, I really wanted to play my part. I sat down with my dad to think about how I could get involved and having always loved keeping physically fit and doing things that challenge me, we came up with the idea of a charity walk.”

Together with friends and family, over an eight-day period in March 2022, Ben will walk from Larne’s football ground, Inver Park, to the iconic Old Trafford stadium where he hopes to present a cheque of his final fundraising efforts to Rashford himself.

Ben’s dad Andrew Dickinson, said his son “truly has a heart of gold”.

“During lockdown last year, spurred on by boredom but more importantly selflessness, he started a fundraising campaign for Northern Ireland Hospice and raised more than £7,000 for the charity,” he said.

Gary Neville. Credit: Mike Egerton

“Having been encouraged by Marcus Rashford to keep up the good work, he wants to build on his previous fundraising campaign and go bigger and better, and emulate his hero by championing FareShare.”

He added: “For every one pound he raises, FareShare can distribute four meals so I am unbelievably proud that he is driving something that will have such a massive impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland and throughout Great Britain.”

Méabh Austin, Development manager at FareShare NI, praised Ben’s determination.

“We are incredibly grateful that Ben is doing his sponsored walk in aid of FareShare,” she said.

“Last year in Northern Ireland alone we provided 1.9 million meals, almost double the previous year, which proves just how in demand our services are.”

Ben’s Miles for Meals campaign is currently being supported by Donnelly Group, Boomin, Pro ID, Larne FC (owned by Kenny Bruce), Greenisland FC, Stena Line, Club Sport NI, LM Creative Media and Hotel Football, which is part owned by Gary Neville.

Kenny Bruce

For more information on how to support Ben , visit www.bensmilesformeals.com or to donate £10 towards the FareShare charity, text BEN to 70490.