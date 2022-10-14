Young people ‘being failed’ as research shows 57% of young girls know someone who has been touched without consent

More than half of young females personally know someone who has touched, hugged or kissed a girl or woman without her agreement

A feminist activist has said young people are ‘absolutely being failed’ in Northern Ireland after research revealed more than half of young females know someone who has touched, hugged or kissed a girl or woman without her agreement.

The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls report, published on Friday by The Executive Office, relates to 16-year-olds’ experiences of a range of violent acts and behaviours in NI. Commentary is also provided on young people’s attitudes on the acceptability of various behaviours.

According to the survey of 1,034 young people, 19% of young boys believe that posting jokes or nasty comments of a sexual nature on social media is acceptable.

Additionally, 41% personally know someone who has posted a joke or made nasty comments of a sexual nature on social media about a girl or a woman.

“The worst statistics for me are the attitudes from young men that it is actually perfectly acceptable to do some of this stuff,” said Elaine Crory, from the Women’s Resource & Development Agency (WRDA).

“They all understand that high levels of criminal activity such as sexual violence of the extreme sort is illegal and is a problem, but they don’t seem to understand that online harassment, sharing intimate images and street harassment are problems as well.

“Right now, we are absolutely failing young people by not giving them adequate relationship and sexuality education, and I don’t just mean education along the lines of, ‘such and such is against the law’. I mean education in terms of attitudes.”

Elaine is also a member of the Women’s Policy Group, which is part of co-design board who will meet with The Executive Office on Monday to start work on how to deal with these problems in the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy.

Northern Ireland is the last region within the UK and Ireland to implement such a strategy, and Elaine is “optimistic that it will focus on prevention and education”.

“It should be about teaching people from a young age what’s acceptable and what’s not, because the culture is clearly not doing that job for us. We have to go in there and change it,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“They’re not getting proper conversations about what a healthy relationship looks like, and sometimes people stumble into abusive relationships that they don't realise are abusive until quite late.

“There’s also a lack of really honest and open discussion about consent. Very often, what young people are getting in school is simply ‘don’t have sex’. And the solution is marriage, as if the moment you’re married, you will always be consenting to that person forever. There’s no nuanced discussion at all and that’s what we desperately need.

“We need to change these attitudes and stop assuming that it’ll all be fine if we simply don’t talk about it. You’ve got be precise and honest, and have nuanced conversations about sex, relationships and consent.”

The new report, also found that 91% of young males and 96% of young females have experienced one or more violent acts or behaviours at some point in their lifetime.

Those who are not religious or those whose religion is other than Catholic or Protestant reported disproportionately more experiences of violent acts and behaviours than those who do identify as Catholic or Protestant.

Elaine noted that while it “is not surprising” that young people are witnessing harassment and violence on a daily basis, she believes openness and public awareness around such attitudes are key in helping prevention.

“We need to move that public conversation along too, so that the law is able to prosecute outlying cases, rather than trying to prosecute almost every young person in the country,” she continued.

“We need an honest discussion on the things young people are actually doing, not in terms of ‘don't do this or that’, because anyone who has ever been a young person knows that doesn't really work.

“Try and teach people respectful attitudes to each other, because very often they aren't learning that from general culture in the home or the school.

“They’re picking up terrible attitudes that lead to general disrespect of lots of people, but particularly women and minorities.”

Last month, the PSNI launched its first action plan to tackle violence against women and girls in what the Chief Constable hailed as “a watershed moment” for policing in NI.

Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men.

From April 2021 to March 2022, they made up 78% of all victims of sexual crimes, 68% of domestic abuse, 64% of harassment and, as of April 2022, 95% of stalking crimes.

The Executive Office said it hopes to have a draft framework for the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy by the end of this year.