Young people in NI questioning whether vaccine is ‘safe’ amid misinformation, says mental health champion

Young people are questioning whether the Covid vaccine is “safe” due to misinformation, Northern Ireland’s mental health champion has said.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill, who was appointed to her role earlier this month, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Rainey programme that some young people have a “mistrust” of authority which is creating uncertainty.

She said trust needed to be put in the “experts and the scientists who are making the decisions” when young people decide whether to take the vaccine.

“We have to look to the scientific consensus and the public health leaders and the doctors and the main organisations, “ she said. “That’s where we should be focusing for our information,” she said.

Northern Ireland is slightly behind other parts of the United Kingdom for vaccine uptake, with 80% of people having been double vaccinated here while in the whole of the UK the figure is 81.6%. Wales has the highest double-vaccinated figure at 84.6%.

Among 18 to 29 year-olds here, the vaccine uptake is at 73.25%, and 78.3% for adults aged 30 to 39.

It is lowest amongst 16 to 17 year olds at 47%. They have been able to receive the vaccine since early August.

Unvaccinated people make up 12% of our adult population and 72% of those in intensive care, the Department of Health has said.

Young people aged 12 to 15 will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, it was announced last week. The jab is likely to be rolled out in schools from October. Parental consent will be sought from parents prior to vaccination.

Professor O’Neill said young people are being vaccinated “to reduce their risk of getting infected, and reduce their risk of spreading it to others”. It would also reduce the time off they would have to spend out of school.

“If we go into hospital, we usually just accept whatever the doctors and nurses say,” she said.

“Whatever drugs we need as well. However, that mistrust is out there. The mistrust of authority, the mistrust of our health workers.”