Young people set to explore the magical world of film and TV as festival returns

Young film enthusiast Zoe Steede (8) at the programme launch of the 34th annual Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People. Pic: M T Hurson/Stills

The 34th Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People returns later this month and is offering unmissable opportunities for those involved.

From Saturday, September 30, to Tuesday, October 31, the festival will host over 100 events in Ulster Museum, Queen’s Film Theatre, The Belfast Barge, Strand Arts Centre, Black Box, Accidental Theatre and Odeon Cinemas Belfast.

Festival-goers will have the chance to experience a world cinema programme that highlights youth and social issues.

There will also be an extensive education programme, talent lab industry masterclasses, classic and brand-new family and teen films, the Cinemagic Young Filmmaker Competition weekend, Film Jury panels for young film critics and much more.

Cinemagic CEO Joan Burney Keatings, said: “We are extremely proud to present the 34th Edition of Cinemagic Film Festival in Belfast.

“As an innovator in the field of youth film exhibition and engagement with world class talent from the screen industry, we are providing a unique window to the world and celebrating stories from all walks of life.

“With continued support from our funders Cinemagic can motivate young audiences, nurture skills, and develop tomorrow’s creative workforce.

“I really encourage festival supporters and new audiences to get involved this autumn and enjoy the wonder of cinema.”

NI Screen’s Richard Williams added: “Northern Ireland Screen is delighted to support another varied and diverse programme of film screenings, masterclasses and education events at the Cinemagic Belfast Festival.

“Through our continued core funding, supported by the Department for Communities, we acknowledge what a contribution the festival plays in film culture, education, and training for young people across Northern Ireland. We wish the festival well in the month-long event.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Ryan Murphy said the festival is a “wonderful way for young people to express themselves creatively”.