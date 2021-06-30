Young person taken to hospital following Newcastle road collision  

A young person has been taken to hospital following a road collision involving a pedestrian in Co Down.

Emergency services responded to the incident which took place on the Dundrum Road in Newcastle on Wednesday around 6.30pm.

An Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “NIAS dispatched a rapid response paramedic and an emergency crew to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

It is understood the patient is a teenager. No further details are available at this stage.

The PSNI have advised motorists the road is closed and a number of diversions are in place.

"Please avoid the area if at all possible,” said a police spokesperson.