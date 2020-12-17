Young Whitehead sailor Rory on crest of a wave with boat award

Sailor: 12-year-old Rory Pollard who has been awarded a brand new boat by the John Merricks Sailing Trust

A 12-year-old sailor from Co Antrim has told of his joy after receiving his own boat.

Rory Pollard was awarded the vessel by the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

The schoolboy, from Whitehead, is a junior member of Co Antrim Yacht Club, and is the only sailor from Northern Ireland to be chosen to receive his own boat.

He will have exclusive use of it for the next two years through the ongoing partnership between the John Merricks Sailing Trust (JMST) and RYA OnBoard.

The Carrickfergus Grammar School pupil has had a difficult year after being isolated from his friends, but now plans to turn his dreams of sailing in national competitions into a reality.

He said: "I felt over the moon when I found out I had been awarded the boat, I asked my mum and dad to pinch me to see if I was dreaming. I must have jumped five feet in the air!"

Rory's love for sailing has been inspired by his dad Gavin, an accomplished sailor.

Until now Rory has been sailing and competing in a borrowed club boat.

Rory has recently been selected for the RYA Northern Ireland Topper Performance Programme. He hopes to put the new boat to good use as part of his training.