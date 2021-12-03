Young woman found dead in Ballynahinch flat named locally as Tierna Campbell –three men released on bail

Police at the scene in the Dromore Street area of Ballynahinch.

A town has been left shocked and saddened by the death of a young woman in Co Down.

She has been named locally at Tierna Campbell.

Friends described her death as “heartbreaking” with one tribute on social media simply saying: “Rest in peace angel.”

According to her Facebook profile, Ms Campbell was a past pupil of St Patrick's Grammar School, Downpatrick.

She was found collapsed in a block of flats in Ballynahinch at 8.30pm on Thursday evening in the unit located on Dromore Street and it was later confirmed that she had died.

Her cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Detectives initially arrested three men - two aged 26 and one aged 30.

They later said the men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI said enquiries are continuing and appealed for anyone with information or who was in the Dromore Street area to contact them.

On Friday, tributes have been flooding in for the young woman who, one said, “had her whole life ahead of her”.

DUP councillor William Walker has said he was “very shocked that has happened”, particularly so close to Christmas.

“This is something I never thought would happen in the Ballynahinch area,” he said.

“I have to say, at such a young age, it is a total tragedy, a young 20-year-old woman who had her whole life ahead of her.”

The Rowallane councillor extended his sympathies to Ms Campbell’s family.

“I honestly believe if manslaughter or murder charges are brought against anyone in relation to this, they need to feel the full force of the law,” he added.

UUP councillor Alan Lewis said the “whole community is shocked and deeply upset”.

“On their behalf, I send my deepest sympathies to the family at this tragic time, they are in our thoughts and remembered within our prayers,” he said.

He also called for people not to speculate, saying “speculation isn’t helpful” at this time.

“We must all remember that a family is now left devastated, our thoughts should be centred on extending our support and condolences,” he said.

“I ask that people give police and the emergency services space and time to conduct their investigation. I thank them for their quick and efficient response.”

Council chairperson Cathy Mason said any information should be given to the PSNI to assist in their enquiries.

“The sad news coming from Ballynahinch this morning that a young woman has been found dead is tragic,” she said.

“With the investigation still ongoing, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, however three males have been taken into police custody to assist enquiries.

“I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the young woman at this horrible time,” she added.

“If you have any information that can assist the PSNI in their enquiry, contact them directly.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or who was in the wider Dromore Street area on Thursday night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.