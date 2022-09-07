Young woman hospitalised after rock thrown at vehicle during ‘ongoing disorder’ in Co Down
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after a car she was driving in was struck by a rock in Downpatrick on Tuesday evening.
The incident happened in the Killough Road area of the town, with police confirming they have been dealing with “issues of ongoing disorder”.
A PSNI spokesperson said a passing car had its window broken as it drove through the area at the time, with those inside injured after an object struck the vehicle.
PSNI Inspector Heatley said: "We received a report shortly before 10.45pm on Tuesday, 6th September, that a rock had been thrown at a vehicle travelling in the area. The rock smashed the front passenger window of the vehicle - injuring an 18-year-old woman on the face.
"She required hospital treatment for her injuries. We are investigating reports that the rock may have been thrown from a nearby alleyway.
"In light of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour, I am also appealing to those involved to keep a cool head and think about the consequences of your actions which could lead to a criminal record.
"Officers will also continue to provide a visible policing presence in the Downpatrick area and police would appeal to anyone who witnesses any anti-social behaviour to contact them.
"If you have any information, mobile, or dash-cam footage that could help us with our ongoing investigation you can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2019 of 06/09/22.”