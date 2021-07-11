Your football alternative: Our best reads to avoid England’s Euro final against Italy

No interest in the football, not problem, we have some of the best reads.

Belfast murals

Writing on the wall: How sophisticated street art is transforming Belfast look

Back in April for the launch of our new look weekend edition, Gillian Halliday took tour of Belfast's murals and the changing face of the city.

Make the most of summer while you can and grab a seat outdoors

Holly Stewart with her children

Escape to the country… Northern Irish style

Arlene Harris speaks to two people who made the decision to move with their families from built-up streets to a different pace of life in rural surroundings.

George Best made Cookstown sausages famous with his television endorsement

How Cookstown sausages has managed to sizzle.

Margaret Canning looks at the history of one of Northern Ireland's best known brands.

Let the good times roll: 50 events, sports fixtures and movies to look forward to this summer

Linda Stewart looks at the movies, events and sporting fixtures that will keep us entertained through the summer of 2021.

Scientist’s quantum leap into TV stardom

Sue McGrath at her Belfast studio

Colour-changing bath bombs and fire-breathing dragons are in a day’s work for Sue McGrath… but she’s added TV star to her list of achievements, writes Aine Toner

Jane Shaw: Why I quit Brand Beckham to run wellness sanctuary on banks of the Bann

Country retreat: Jane Shaw with her dog George on the historic Elmfield estate in Co Down, where she is hosting a whole food and wellness market. Credit: Peter Morrison

Twenty years ago she was a high-flier in a top London PR firm, but following a chance meeting one evening, Jane Shaw’s life took a very different turn. Gail Walker has the story.

Northern Ireland’s dramatic coastline under threat like never before

A leading academic is heading a fight against the clock to save our beaches from erosion, Mark Bain reports.

Meet the Shunde Gaels: the world’s smallest GAA club based in China

GAA club

Four Co Down men living and working in China as primary school teachers speak to Amy Cochrane about their life during the pandemic and forming a club with other expats.

The future is female: skaters paving way for next generation

Fun times: skateboarders from left, Olivia Lillie (21), Katie Ellis (26), and Grace Mandry (21). (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Less than 10 years ago, only a handful of female skateboarders were noticed on the Belfast skate scene. Now, these talented women and girls account for almost a third of the skaters seen through the city's streets and across Northern Ireland.

The island without a single confirmed case of Covid during the pandemic

While more than 125,000 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid, not a single case has been confirmed on Rathlin Island — due to the pure grit, determination and self-sacrifice of the islanders. Lisa Smyth reports.

The sprits of Castle Ward – life in National Trust mansion

Elegant surroundings: Neil Watt and dog Sebastian at Castle Ward

National Trust Collections and House Manager Neil Watt (37) talks about his live-in job at Castle Ward, conserving a mansion – and its ghosts

