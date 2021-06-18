You’re not welcome here, loyalist umbrella body tells Irish officials

The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) has said Irish Government ministers and officials are no longer welcome in Northern Ireland.

The LCC, a loyalist umbrella group representing the views of the terrorist UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando, also urged the new leader of the DUP to “stop the constant flow of concessions” to Sinn Fein, even if that means collapsing Stormont.

Edwin Poots was ousted as DUP leader in the wake of an announcement of a deal to resolve the row over Irish language legislation.

The LCC said it was dismayed at the “recent instances of capitulation to Sinn Fein blackmail” and the lack of progress in removing the Brexit protocol.

“They [Sinn Fein] create crises and breaks in devolution to engineer concessions before resuming office,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The last major breakdown at Stormont over RHI should have been repaired by the RHI Inquiry, not be a raft of dangerous concessions in NDNA which are designed to damage unionism.”

It called for a “united unionist response” to resist “attacks” on unionism.

“The new DUP leader must stop the constant flow of concessions to Sinn Fein even if that means suspending the normal operation of devolution,” it added.

“HM Government must retract their ill-thought out and rushed decision to legislate for Irish language at Westminster or risk prompting significant political and community instability.”

It said Irish Government ministers and officials are “no longer welcome” here until they accept and repair “the damage they created”. “The continued denials and insulting commentary from the Irish Government proves the extent to which they misled European leaders with regard to the views of the people of Northern Ireland, and the guarantees for both communities contained within the Belfast Agreement,” it said.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said there can be no no-go areas for any ministers, north or south.

The North Belfast MP said: “Comments from the Loyalist Community Council that Irish government ministers are not welcome in the north are disgraceful.

“The irony that loyalists are planning a demonstration in Dublin seems to be totally lost on them.

“There can be no no-go areas for government ministers on this island.”

Meanwhile, leading Brexiteers Baroness Hoey and Ben Habib joined TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson at a rally against the protocol last night.

The demonstration at Newtownards saw five protest parades march towards the town centre. Participants waved Union flags and held banners saying 'Dublin's Choice: Peace or Protocol?' and bearing an image of Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

Others held signs saying 'Prosecutions for the Bobby Storey funeral' and 'Chief Constable must resign'.

Days before the rally, the organisers — the Ards and North Down Loyalist Collective —had said in a statement: “Our platform of four high-profile speakers will send out a clear message that the violence-rewarding, Union-dismantling Protocol must go.”