Youth accused of attempted murder 'slashed man with homemade blade,' court told

The youth did not apply for bail

A 17-year-old boy was remanded into custody charged with attempting to murder a man in a knife attack in north Belfast.

The youth, who cannot be identified, allegedly inflicted slash wounds with what police believe was some sort of homemade blade.

He is also accused of breaking into staff offices at hostel accommodation on the city's Antrim Road while armed with the knife in the early hours of Wednesday.

The teenager appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police said a 32-year-old man sustained slash wounds and lacerations to his neck, head, forearms and back in the alleged attack.

He is undergoing hospital treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

It is claimed that the youth had the knife with him when he entered a staff area at the Simon Community premises and stole cash, vouchers and medication.

A detective said she could connect him to the charges.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told the defendant is not seeking bail at this stage.

She remanded him in custody to appear again at Belfast Youth Court next month.