Youths targeted at football match in north Belfast being treated as sectarian hate crime say PSNI

Man also struck in the face following game at Girdwood Community Centre on Friday evening

Police are treating an attack on a man who was struck in the face following a football match in north Belfast as a sectarian hate incident.

Reports were also made that a number of people had been subjected to sectarian abuse during the game.

The incidents took place at Girdwood Community Centre on Friday evening.

The victim, who was targeted before 9pm, sustained cuts to his face as a result of the attack.

The PSNI said on Saturday investigations are ongoing into the incidents.

DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst condemned the sectarian abuse and attack, which he said were directed at a youth team from Ballysillan Swifts Football Club, who were playing a team from St Patrick’s.

The game was interrupted by the arrival of a group of youths, he added.

“This sectarian attack is just the latest in a long line of incidents at Girdwood,” he said.

"During a match between Ballysillan Swifts and St. Patrick’s FC, a large group of nationalist youths arrived on site and began hurling abuse at young Protestant players, using obscene language."

Mr Pankhurst said the match had to be abandoned due to fears for players’ safety.

“As the parents and players were leaving the pitch, they were called “Orange b*****ds” before being attacked with bottles as they left.”

He continued: “This sectarian attack highlights how Girdwood continues to be used as a site for attacks on both Protestants using the site and against local Unionist areas such as Lower Oldpark.

“The site is also poorly secured and requires fencing and gates on all four sides. At the moment, the

Antrim Road entrance has no gate thereby facilitating both the entry and the escape of these youths

once they have committed an offence.

"This gap in security is unacceptable and must change given the health and safety implications for those using the site."

In September 2019 Grove United said they may not continue to use thw pitch at the centre when a group of around 30 youths reportedly gathered around the pitch.

At the time DUP MLA William Humphrey said scores of fireworks and bangers were then set off, with some landing on the pitch.

Mr Pankhurst urged political representatives from the nationalist community to condemn Friday’s attack.

“It is disgraceful that a site designed for shared usage is continually undermined in this way. I would also appeal to anyone with any information to bring it forward to the police. I will be asking council officers to urgently review CCTV footage with a view to identifying those responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1694 of 03/09/21.

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Both clubs have been contacted for comment.