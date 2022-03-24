Zero emission electric bus fleet arriving in Belfast

The first batch of zero emission, electric double decker buses are set to enter passenger service in Belfast on Monday.

Built by Wrightbus of Ballymena, they will be the first of their type in service on the island of Ireland.

The new zero emission fleet, made up of 80 battery-electric and 20 hydrogen buses, will be gradually introduced over the coming months and will mean around a third of all Metro services will be net zero carbon.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon that “that the climate crisis was top of my agenda” during her term in office.

"Our public transport system is at the forefront of this and I want to make low emission public transport accessible to communities across Northern Ireland,” she said.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway added: “The new buses, which will run on sustainably sourced electricity, will offer the latest standards in comfort, quality and accessibility with in-seat USB chargers, WiFi and new accessibility features.

"They will also come with double doors for getting off, facilitating faster journey times, and improving fresh air flow on board for passengers.

"With new contactless ticketing also being introduced, these developments will bring a step change in the overall customer experience.”