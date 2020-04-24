Dame Ingrid Victoria Allen: QUB neuroscience professor 'had amazing talent and endless energy'

The late Professor Emerita of Neuropathology at Queen's University, Dame Ingrid Victoria Allen, has been described as a "force of nature with amazing talent, endless energy, and youthful fun".

Dame Ingrid (87), from Belfast, passed away on Tuesday after a long illness.

She is survived by her sister Grace, much-loved nephews and nieces, and the wider family circle. Dame Ingrid was predeceased by her sisters St Claire and Gwyneth.

The scientist was known for her research in pathology, neurodegeneration, neuroviology and demyelinating diseases, such as multiple sclerosis.

Dame Ingrid had a long association with Queen's. She was awarded her undergraduate medical degree in 1957, and then completed a higher research degree, graduating with MD Honours in 1963.

She held the post of Professor of Neuropathology at the university from 1979 to 1997 before becoming the inaugural director of research and development in Northern Ireland from 1997 to 2002.

She also worked as a consultant neuropathologist and was the director of the Northern Ireland Regional Neuropathology Service, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Dr Stanley Hawkins, a retired consultant neurologist in the Belfast Trust and senior lecturer at Queen's, said her work was "widely appreciated".

"I got to know her initially as a student, then as a friend and colleague after I was appointed a consultant in 1981," he said.

"For many years I worked closely with her. All the neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists and neuropathologists met weekly on Tuesdays to discuss instructive clinical cases.

"Ingrid had enormous drive and enthusiasm. She developed neuropathology in Belfast, and made significant contributions in the field of neuroscience, in particular to multiple sclerosis, viral diseases of the brain, Parkinson's disease and CJD."

Rev Barry McCroskery, the Minister of McCracken Memorial Presbyterian Church where Dame Ingrid was an elder, said she was a "most wonderful leader, friend and fellow disciple of Christ".

"Ingrid was a force of nature with amazing talent, endless energy, and youthful fun," he said.

"Her joyful faith was always practical, like a beacon, witnessing by putting her love of Christ and neighbour in action with those she met every day.

"She met everyone on the same level even though she was intellectually far superior to any of us. As an elder she cared and prayed diligently for those members of our congregation and their families under her care. Many remember her very carefully selected gifts to their children at Christmas and birthdays. She was kind-hearted and had a generous spirit in all things."

Due to the current restrictions her funeral will be private.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society NI via Clarke and Son Funeral Directors, Newtownards.