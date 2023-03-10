First Belfast-born principal conductor of the Ulster Orchestra dies at 79

The first Belfast-born principal conductor of the city’s prestigious Ulster Orchestra has died.

Kenneth Montgomery (79), who passed away on Sunday March 5 at home in Amsterdam, held the role between 2007 and 2010. He is survived by husband Jan van Dooren.

Born in east Belfast in October 1943, he was the son of Tom Montgomery, a charge-hand electrician at Shorts aerospace company and his wife Lily.

He was educated at Royal Belfast Academical Institution and later joined the choir of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, where he captured the attention of city organist Captain Charles Brennan.

After one of his teachers suggested that an improved instrument would be useful for Kenneth, his father spent the money he had saved up for a car on buying him a reconditioned Steinway piano.

Having announced at the age of 12 that he would become a professional conductor, Mr Montgomery went on to study with Adrian Boult at the Royal College of Music in London.

He took lessons in Siena with Sergiu Celibidache and in Hamburg with Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt, and his first professional engagements were assisting John Pritchard at Glyndebourne Festival Opera and with Sadler's Wells Opera.

In 1973, he was appointed music director of the Bournemouth Sinfonietta, on one occasion conducting Kiri te Kanawa with their sister ensemble, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Two years later he joined the Dutch Radio Symphony Orchestra and settled in the Netherlands.

Mr Montgomery was awarded an OBE in 2010 for services to music in NI and accepted an Honorary Doctorate from Queen’s University Belfast in the same year.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said Mr Montgomery brought “international standing” to the principal conductor post.

“Kenneth brought experience and an international standing to the post of principal conductor of an orchestra that he was with from the very beginning, when it was first established by the Arts Council in 1966,” he said.

“He is warmly remembered by the Arts Council, the Ulster Orchestra, and by Northern Ireland audiences who were fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to enjoy the selfless touch of magic he invariably brought to the orchestra’s performances.

“Our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his loving husband, Jan, and wider family circle at this very sad time.”