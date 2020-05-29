Jon Marshall: Author, poet and singer known as 'the big man' dies

A towering figure, he was affectionately known as the 'big man' in the north coast communities he worked with for many years.

His interests and expertise were far-reaching and seemingly never ending.

An eccentric and magnetic figure, he enriched the lives of many and tirelessly promoted his beloved North Coast, where he spent most of his life.

Jon was born at Whiteabbey on February 28 1954. His father was Charles Crawford Marshall, the respected civil servant and ex-Town Clerk of Portrush, and his mother is Rosemarie Marshall (nee Petersdorf). Jon spent the majority of his childhood years in Portrush - so began his love for the Causeway Coast.

A prolific and talented writer and poet, Jon continued to explore literature despite his many other endeavours. In 1987, Jon first published Forgotten Places of the North Coast, described as "a book of much significance for the Causeway Coast district".

In 1991 this was followed by Forgotten Poems of the North Coast, exploring his experiences of local archaeology and his deep connection to our shared heritage.

In the same period, Jon's work was published in several poetry compendiums and literary magazines, achieving successful entries to several UK wide literary competitions and being broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Morning Story.

Jon Marshall died suddenly at his home in Mosside, Armoy on May 10.

He is survived by his mother Rosemarie, sons Daryl and Evan and grandchildren Asher and Ariah, and is sorely missed by his family and his many friends.