Laid to rest: Funeral held for Belfast's first non-unionist mayor David Cook

The funeral of Belfast's first non-unionist Lord Mayor since partition took place on Thursday.

David Cook, a founding member of the Alliance Party, had battled Covid-19 in recent weeks and passed away peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital last weekend. He was 76.

A funeral service was held at Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast on Thursday morning.

In a statement, his family expressed their gratitude for the kindness he received in hospitals after he suffered a stroke two years ago and recently as he faced coronavirus.

Paying tribute, Alliance leader Naomi Long said it was due to the vision of those like David Cook who formed that party that "today's society is able to opt for political representation genuinely focused on working for everyone".

David Cook, one of the founding members of the Alliance Party

Born in Leicester in 1944, he moved as a child to Northern Ireland with his parents and sisters after his father was appointed headmaster of Campbell College, Belfast in 1954.

Trained as a solicitor, he helped found Alliance in 1970 and was first elected to Belfast City Council in 1973 - a post he held until 1985. In 1978 he became the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

He also served in the Northern Ireland Assembly from 1982 until 1986. Mr Cook was the deputy leader of the Alliance Party from 1980 to 1984.

Mr Cook is survived by his wife, Fionnuala and five children Barbary, John, Patrick, Julius and Dominic.