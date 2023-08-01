Late ex-housing chief was an ‘inspiring and unconventional leader’

Victor Blease, right, and his friend since student days in Dublin, historian Jonathan Bardon, who died in 2020

Victor Blease, a highly innovative former chief of the Housing Executive (HE) and eldest son of notable trade union leader the late Lord Billy Blease, has died in the Ulster Hospital.

A history graduate from Trinity College, his career began at Westminster, where he was a Labour Party adviser before returning to teach at Friends’ School, Lisburn.

While a lecturer at the then new University of Ulster (UU), he also was an outspoken columnist in the Sunday News, an offshoot of the News Letter.

Although he missed the early days of the civil rights movement, studying for a Queen’s economics degree at night, he left no doubt his sympathies were with the moderate reformers.

A favourite story was a visit to Lord Brookeborough, the former Stormont prime minister, at Colebrooke, his Co Fermanagh mansion.

A non-driver, he made his way to the house by foot, and when it was time for lunch was directed back along the driveway to a nearby petrol station.

A lifelong socialist, he followed in the footsteps of his father, who campaigned successfully in the early 1960s to have Stormont recognise the Dublin-based Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Victor was recruited as information officer by the Left-leaning HE chairman Charles Brett.

After becoming director of housing, it was a short step to becoming chief executive at a time of change, 1985 to 1998, when he initiated management training courses of senior personnel in the US.

Under his watch there were major changes involving Conservative governments over the sell off of HE property, which he generally approved, as well as competition from some new housing agencies, which he regarded as duplication.

He was an inspiring and unconventional leader who treated everyone as an equal, and went on after retiring to become a professor of social housing at the UU’s Magee campus.

In retirement he kept up his interest in local history and education, along with fellow Trinity history student friend and author Jonathan Bardon.

He initiated a discussion group of teachers, broadcasters and writers calling itself the Lonely Poets, formed in an east Belfast pub of the same name, which still survives.

He travelled widely, latterly in Italy, where he was made an honorary member of one of Siena’s famous contrades.