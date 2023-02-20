Passionate truth teller Henry McDonald told the story of Northern Ireland for more than three decades

In a busy Belfast newsroom during the Troubles, a young Henry McDonald stood out. It was a challenging environment where you had to be on top of what was happening quickly.

There were journalists in the city who had excellent sources with some political parties or paramilitary groups, but not with others. None boasted the extensive range of contacts that Henry did.

Republicans, loyalists, security force members, those in the political mainstream and those on the margins – almost everybody talked to Henry.

He was a few years ahead of me at Queen’s University where he had edited the student newspaper The Gown, but I didn’t know him then.

When I arrived on work experience in the Irish News in 1989, he was already a senior reporter in Donegall Street. Where some others had an air about themselves, Henry was unpretentious and open.

I remember being sent out to shadow him as he covered a loyalist murder in Rathcoole. On that brief marking, I learned far more than I’d learned in months of college lessons. Henry delivered a masterclass in reporting without even knowing it..

He was a bundle of energy in the newsroom, always animated on the phone to a contact in pursuit of another exclusive, or rushing out to meet some shady character in a bar or social club.

He would have gone anywhere in pursuit of a story regardless of how dangerous it was. He took risks galore, and rarely gave it a second’s thought.

As a mutual colleague at the time, sports journalist Gerry McLaughlin, wrote yesterday on Facebook: “Henry was a pocket rocket, had contacts everywhere, always got the story and was oh so brave too.

“We christened him James Cagney jnr as he had that look of the street, the man who could mix in any company.”

A few years later, Henry was off to work for the Evening Press in Dublin. His big break came when he was hired as the Observer’s Ireland correspondent.

While some writers slow down with the years, he continued at breakneck speed. I lost count of how many books he penned. The range of titles - the INLA, UVF, UDA, David Trimble, Martin McGuinness – reflected his scope as a journalist.

He had much wider interests too...Henry could speak and write just as knowledgeably about Lebanon, Germany, Bosnia, or Russia as he could about Belfast, Dublin or London.

If he was a handful for some of his newsdesks, it was because Henry always cared so passionately about his work. It was getting the truth in ink, not promotion or a pat on the back that motivated him.

He was never shy about airing his opinions. Not so long ago, I received animated messages from him disputing a story I’d written. His criticism was invariably based on principle, never pettiness. Even with his friends, he refused to be part of a cosy consensus.

He could be the best of company. I remember sitting with him while a political VIP delivered a worthy, dull university lecture. Neither of us wanted to be there but, as the event unfolded, Henry’s irreverent, colourful commentary – delivered a little too loudly perhaps – made it an occasion to savour.

He was thrilled to be appointed the News Letter’s political editor a year ago. The shame is that he got so little time in the job.

As a journalist, Henry was astute, impulsive, intrepid. He has been telling the story of Northern Ireland for more than three decades. He was taken too soon. We were lucky to have him for so long.