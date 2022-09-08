Queen Elizabeth II: Remarkable life of monarch who pledged to serve until her death

Stoical, composed and private, the Queen was an unprecedented figure of continuity as the United Kingdom — and indeed her own family — faced dramatic changes in the 20th and 21st centuries, writes Laura Elston

The Queen meeting the crowds during a walkabout in Chester in 2018

The Queen’s strong sense of duty and overriding commitment to the nation as monarch for more than 70 years earned her the love and respect of countless millions.

At the centre of national life, Elizabeth II was head of state, head of the armed forces, head of the Commonwealth, and supreme governor of the Church of England.

Her knowledge and professionalism were unprecedented and her reign as a constitutional monarch saw more than a dozen prime ministers.

The Queen celebrated her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees, and was the first British monarch ever to mark a Platinum Jubilee.

Abdication was never an option after she promised to rule for her whole life, and she was still carrying out her royal duties without fuss or complaint as she neared 100, when most people would have retired 35 years earlier.

The Queen was a figure of continuity as her country changed in the 20th century, through the millennium and in the 21st century.

During her lifetime, penicillin was discovered, man landed on the Moon, Britain got its first woman prime minister, and the internet was invented.

She symbolised the stability of the nation, and most people had known no other monarch on the British throne.

At her side for 73 years was the Duke of Edinburgh — her outspoken consort — with whom she fell in love as a teenager when he was a handsome naval cadet.

His death in 2021 at the age of 99 was devastating for the Queen, but she continued with her duties as head of state, composed and forever committed to her lifelong role.

Elizabeth II was also a mother of four, granny to eight grandchildren and great-granny — or Gan-Gan — to a large brood of great-grandchildren.

She came to the throne as a rather shy 25-year-old, ruling over a nation that had lost much of its power in the world and an empire that was crumbling fast.

The Queen was the royal family’s rock and, untainted by royal scandals, her own personal popularity remained solid when the antics of others shook the House of Windsor. Even after the divorces of three of her four children, the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the monarchy faced its gravest crisis since the abdication of Edward VIII, the trials and tribulations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the controversy surrounding the Duke of York, the Queen was a steadfast figure.

Stoical, composed, pragmatic, private and with an unshakeable Christian faith, she possessed a dry sense of humour and a sharp wit — and was known for her love of outdoor life, horses, racing and corgis.

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born on April 21 1926 — the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

She was not expected to be Queen, but the abdication of her uncle David, as Edward VIII, changed everything when Elizabeth’s father acceded to the throne as George VI.

Ten-year-old Elizabeth became the heiress presumptive.

Nicknamed Lilibet, she was a sensible soul, a bright, methodical and tidy child who led a sheltered early life.

She turned 21 while on a tour of South Africa with her parents in 1947, and delivered a radio broadcast in which she pledged that her “whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service”.

Elizabeth was already in love with the man she would marry — her dashing, blond-haired, blue-eyed distant cousin, Prince Philip of Greece — the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

They corresponded during the war and eventually married in Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947 in a fairytale ceremony.

Within a year of marriage, they produced an heir to the throne - Prince Charles — on November 14 1948, and a second child, Princess Anne, on August 15 1950.

They spent the idyllic early years of their marriage partly in Malta while the duke was serving in the Royal Navy, living as much the life of an ordinary couple as they could. With George VI’s health failing, Elizabeth was needed at home and Philip gave up his career to support his wife.

Then, on February 6 1952, George VI died. The princess and Philip, who were away in Kenya on an official tour, had been married less than five years and their lives were to change irrevocably.

The new monarch was composed even at a time of such grief.

She was crowned 16 months later in Westminster Abbey on June 2 1953.

In 1955, a scandal erupted over the love life of Princess Margaret, who abandoned plans to marry divorced equerry Group Captain Peter Townsend so she was not denied her place in the life of the royal family.

The same year, the Queen’s first prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, resigned. She enjoyed a close relationship with the great statesman and in 1965 broke with precedent by becoming the first sovereign to attend the state funeral of one of her subjects.

The Queen’s reign saw 15 prime ministers. After Churchill, she appointed Sir Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Edward Heath, Harold Wilson, James Callaghan, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The Queen was the first reigning sovereign to circumnavigate the world and journeyed to more than 325 countries — including repeat trips. She visited all of the Commonwealth countries except Cameroon, which joined in 1995, and Rwanda, which joined in 2009.

Dozens of Commonwealth heads of state drew on her great experience for help and advice.

She made her first visit to Ireland in May 2011, becoming the first British monarch to travel to the Republic in 100 years and the first since the nation gained independence from Britain.

This paved the way for a watershed moment in Anglo-Irish relations a year later, when, during trip to Northern Ireland in June 2012, the Queen shook hands with Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness.

Each year, the Queen would undertake hundreds of engagements, and, when she turned 90, remained patron or president of more than 600 organisations.

Sometimes the strenuous succession of tours and duties led to concern about her health, particularly during a visit to Canada in the late summer of 1959.

But this time there was cause — the Queen was expecting her third child, and, on February 19 1960, Prince Andrew was born.

The Queen’s fourth child, Prince Edward, was born on March 10 1964.

Twenty-five years on the throne was marked with the Silver Jubilee in 1977, with thousands of street parties staged in her honour.

The same year saw the birth of the Queen’s first grandchild, Peter, to Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips.

In 1981, the Prince of Wales captivated the nation with his marriage to shy 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer, while Prince Andrew married the vivacious Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York, nicknamed “Fergie”, added glamour and a breath of fresh air to conventional, stuffy royal circles.

The Queen saw “Diana-mania” reach new heights as the clamouring for royal gossip hit fever pitch.

And gossip was exactly what the public got when the two marriages collapsed amid great scandal.

Behind the scenes, Charles was having an affair with his former mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Diana had turned to cavalry officer James Hewitt.

1992 marked the Queen’s 40th year on the throne — a celebration which should have been the focal point — but it famously became her “Annus horribilis”.

With the Waleses at loggerheads, then-prime minister John Major announced in December that Charles and Diana were to separate.

Princess Anne and Captain Phillips also divorced earlier in the year.

Then, amid it all, came the fire at Windsor Castle.

But there was more trouble in the coming years when Charles and Diana did the un-royal thing by talking publicly about private matters.

The Queen urged the couple to divorce and, in August 1996, they finally did.

Less than a year later came Diana’s shocking death in a car crash in Paris as she was pursued by the paparazzi.

As the nation responded with an outpouring of grief, the monarchy faced one of its most difficult times.

The royals were perceived as being unemotional and were criticised for their reserve.

Royal popularity recovered, however, when millions turned out to mark the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.

But this milestone took place amid great personal sorrow.

In the space of just seven weeks in 2002, the Queen’s younger sister, Margaret, and then her 101-year-old mother, the Queen Mother, died.

A lifetime on the throne taught the Queen the art of composure and she kept her feelings well hidden.

However, on rare occasions, she was unable to contain the depth of her sadness.

Just months after the Queen Mother died, tears rolled down the Queen’s cheeks when she took on her late mother’s role at the poignant opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in 2002.

2005 was another royal wedding year and this time it was Charles and his former mistress, Camilla.

The couple had a civil ceremony, but the Queen did not attend. As head of the Church of England, she decided to miss the non-religious nuptials, but did attend the blessing afterwards at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel.

At the reception, she paid tribute to Charles and Camilla with a reference to the Grand National, which was taking place that day.

The Queen’s 80th birthday was celebrated publicly and privately throughout 2006, finishing with a summer cruise with her family around the Western Isles of Scotland.

In April 2011, the Queen witnessed grandson and future king William marry his former university housemate, Kate Middleton, at Westminster Abbey as millions joined in with the celebrations.

In 2012, the royal family, including newest recruit Kate, were out in force for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, with celebrations including a pageant of 1,000 boats down the River Thames.

In 2013, the Queen was introduced to a new king in waiting when she met great-grandson Prince George of Cambridge — William and Kate’s firstborn son — with Princess Charlotte arriving two years later, followed by Prince Louis in 2018.

The Queen overtook her royal ancestor, Queen Victoria, to become the nation’s longest reigning monarch on September 9 2015, having reigned for 23,226 days, 16 hours and 30 minutes.

In typically modest fashion, she admitted that the royal record was “not one to which I have ever aspired”, and added: “Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones. My own is no exception.”

2018 saw Prince Harry wed American former actress Meghan Markle — the first mixed race person to marry a senior royal for centuries.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the Windsors into crisis less than two years later after struggling with royal life and facing a rift with the Duke of Cambridge.

The Queen remained firm — there was no half-in, half-out role for Harry and Meghan, and they quit as senior working royals and moved to California.

The Queen did what she always did — kept calm and carried on — and refused to play out private matters on a public stage.

Her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 saw millions take to the streets in her honour during four days of festivities.

Despite all that was known about Elizabeth II, she remained something of a mystery, never giving a full in-depth interview.

A one-of-a-kind monarch, she was treasured not just at home, but across the world.

Elizabeth II gave her life to her country without fuss or grumbling and her reign as Queen was consistent and dependable and her dedication entirely unwavering.