Ronald Giffin obituary: Former NI footballer escorted by armed guard during South African trip

Ronald Giffin (with ball at his feet) with Northern Ireland teammates

Former Northern Ireland footballer Ronald Mervyn Giffin recently passed away in England, at the age of 88.

Born in 1933, Ronald was brought up on Roslyn Street in Belfast, and attended Park Parade school.

A keen sports fan, Ronald — or Ronnie to his friends— excelled at football, playing for Northern Ireland as a schoolboy, youth and amateur before becoming semi-professional.

His footballing career saw him play for Glentoran, Cliftonville and Ards football clubs — the latter as a semi-professional, winning the league in 1958 to go on and play in the European Cup against Reims.

It was during a football tournament in the Isle of Man that Ronnie met his future wife of 64 years, Joan, at the Villa Marina dance hall in Douglas, wooing her with a misplaced side step.

When representing Northern Ireland, his teammates included Jackie Blanchflower and Harry Gregg.

Ronnie was scouted for Manchester United at the same time as his now-famous teammates, but took the decision to stay in Belfast, pursue his studies for accountancy and start a family with Joan.

Ronnie applied himself to his studies with typical dedication, and started his accountancy career as a trainee at Belfast aerospace firm, Shorts.

As a student, he sat on the local branch committee of the Cost and Works Accountants, later the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Years later (1989) — during a long career with Rolls Royce, which saw him move to Dundonald, Scotland, and eventually settle in Derbyshire, England — his commitment and expertise would be recognised by the institute, and he was appointed CIMA president, representing it internationally.

This included a trip to South Africa during the turbulent apartheid era, which saw Ronnie and Joan escorted by armed guard from the north of Africa, via Zambia and Zimbabwe, to ensure safe passage to Johannesburg.

The trip, as with all others, was a great success.

In retirement, Ronnie helped to set up Nottingham Trent University’s business school, earning him an honorary MBA degree, and he was a visiting professor at Derby and Loughborough universities.

Throughout his life, Ronnie sought to help and support others. He established youth clubs in both Bridge of Weir in Scotland and Duffield in Derbyshire, England, became a trustee of a local brain injury charity, EDIT, and was invited by the Duchess of Norfolk to join the charity she founded, Help the Hospices, which he did for 10 years.

Ronnie’s true legacy however is the large and loving family he leaves behind. He and Joan went on to have four children — Janette, David, Helen and Michael — 11 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.