Tele man who ‘knew his job from back to front’ dies at 85

Roy Shephard, who worked as a Belfast Telegraph sub-editor for 30 years, has died. He was 85.

Mr Shephard, the son of Joe Shephard, a foreman in a builders’ yard, and his wife, Florrie, was brought up in Armagh, and educated at Armstrong Primary School and the local technical college.

After choosing a career in journalism, he worked with the Armagh Guardian and, later, with the County Down Spectator in Bangor.

Roy then joined the Belfast Telegraph, working in the features department during the worst of the Troubles.

He was present in the old Telegraph Building on Royal Avenue on the day it was bombed by the Provisional IRA.

One man died and a number of others were injured, but Roy survived.

Billy Graham, as deputy features editor, worked with Roy during his time at the newspaper, where he also wrote a regular television programmes update.

He said: “Roy was always a close friend and colleague. He was a great and reliable all-rounder, and he knew his craft from back to front. He could tackle any job, and he was able to work at speed, an important quality for a good sub-editor in a busy daily paper. I have lost a great professional colleague and a friend.”

John Caruth, another close sub-editor colleague at the Telegraph, added: “Roy was a good journalist who had a talent for putting words together in a very readable way.”

Mr Shephard took an early retirement deal from the Telegraph. He later worked two days a week at the County Down Spectator, where he had developed his journalistic skills earlier in his career.

He was a convivial, unassuming man who was liked and respected by all his colleagues.

He was a regular church-goer, and he and his wife had worshipped at St Gall’s Church of Ireland in Carnalea for more than 50 years. He was also a member of the Donaghadee Probus Club.

Roy and Joan were married in Aghavilly Parish Church, outside Armagh in 1957. They were together for more than 60 years.

She said: “Roy had been ill for the past couple of years, but his sudden death is a great shock to all of us. He was a wonderful husband and a great family man, and we will all miss him greatly.”

Mr Shephard is survived by his adult children, David, Jan and Elinor, his seven grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, who was born recently in Hong Kong.