Tributes paid to 'Lurgan legend' pizza shop owner Amin Mohammad

Mr Mohammad passed away in hospital on Wednesday

Tributes have poured in for a popular Co Armagh pizza shop owner following his death.

Amin Mohammad, who owned Paolo’s Pizza on Lurgan’s High Street for many years, passed away on Wednesday at Craigavon Area Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Naureen and children Nadim, Stefan, Shantelle, Dean and Amin.

Known as Paolo to his customers, Mr Mohammad lived in Waringstown after moving to Northern Ireland.

An extremely popular man in the Lurgan area, Mr Mohammad was loved by all of his customers, many of whom he called a “gentleman”.

The office of Upper Bann’s DUP MP Carla Lockhart is located next door to Paolo’s Pizza.

In a Facebook post, Ms Lockhart paid tribute to a “Lurgan legend”.

“So sorry to hear of the passing of my good friend Paolo,” she said. “A Lurgan legend is how I have heard him described and that just sums him up.

“A gentleman who genuinely made the best pizza and chips around. At election time he fed my troops often and was such a support to me and the office team.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Naureen and Paolo’s entire family circle. Such a loss to our community. A much loved man.”

Hundreds of tributes were paid to Mr Mohammad on social media, while many passed on their condolences to his family.

One wrote: “So sorry to see this. Paolo will be missed by so many. Thoughts are with his family. Such a genuine, lovely man.”

Another added: “So sorry to read this. He was so friendly and kind any time we were in the shop. Sending condolences to his lovely wife and family.”

Due to the current government health restrictions, Mr Mohammad’s funeral will be strictly private.