Officer in gunman confrontation case no longer serving in PSNI

The officer in question is no longer serving in the PSNI

The officer at the centre of a major investigation after he reported a confrontation with a lone gunman at his Co Fermanagh home is no longer serving in the PSNI.

The probe was launched into the alleged attempted murder of the officer during the early hours of January 2, 2020, in Kesh, resulting in the arrest of a male, who was later released without charge.

The high-profile incident drew widespread condemnation when it was disclosed the gunman, dressed entirely in black, pointed a shotgun directly at the officer.

He raised the alarm after reporting movement outside his home, and on opening the door to check, encountered the masked male.

It was reported the gun failed to fire and the male fled on foot over fields in the direction of a football club.

Police attending the scene suggested “organised criminal elements may be responsible”.

Within hours, a Detective Chief Inspector confirmed a 37-year-old male had been arrested.

She told a news conference: “We firmly believe that this disturbing incident was a failed attempt to kill a local police officer.

“There are no words to describe those who would creep through the dark of night with nothing but death and destruction on their minds.

“Their actions stand in stark contrast to those officers, including their intended target, who everyday police our communities with dignity, respect and courtesy.”

Assuring the investigation would be “thorough and robust”, the detective added police were keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind the attack; however, a primary line of inquiry was that organised criminal elements may have been responsible.

After a short time in custody the male was released on bail pending further enquiries, and it is understood no firearm was ever discovered.

It would later emerge the PSNI closed the investigation, and with the male arrested in the aftermath no longer suspected of involvement, his bail terms had been removed.

When contacted more than a year later, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquires in relation to the attempted murder investigation have concluded and the matter closed, pending any further evidence.

“The man arrested on January 2, 2020, following this incident is no longer a subject of this investigation.”

Separately, it emerged the officer in question had been leading an investigation into an alleged case of perverting the course of justice.

It has now been confirmed he is “no longer a serving officer within the PSNI”.

It was also pointed out he never made any direct allegation against the arrested male.

Beyond that, it remains unclear when or why a decision was taken to close the investigation.