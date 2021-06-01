Orange Order confirms Twelfth of July return

Members of the Shankill Star Flute Band pictured during a parade in the Shankill area of west Belfast. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has confirmed this year’s main Twelfth of July parades in Northern Ireland are to go ahead.

The traditional parades were cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, previously said he was hopeful the event would take place in 2021 with the success of the vaccine roll out in combatting the pandemic.

The Orange Order said it met with the First Minister Arlene Foster, along with Health Minister Robin Swann and the chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and that following the meeting they have “rescinded with immediate effect” a previous ban on parades.

This year’s celebrations will not be entirely back to normal however, with the Orange Order confirming there will be no traditional County or combined District Twelfth parades.

Instead it "has been agreed that localised Twelfth parades will be held in accordance with the regulations in effect at that time”.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said he was “delighted” with the return of parades.

“As an Institution we have had to make great sacrifice over the past 12 months and more, but we are now in a better place and our parades can take place, albeit in a slightly different format to a normal year,” Mr Stevenson said.

“In 2020 we had the Twelfth at Home and this year we will have smaller local parades, so it will be a Twelfth near home for most members. This is a positive step towards a return to our normal full parades - hopefully in 2022.

“The regulations at this time do not permit the huge numbers many of our normal demonstrations would attract. We have to be realistic about that.”

He added: “The Orange family has played an important part in our community’s fight against Covid-19. Unlike others in our society, we have sought to show responsible civic leadership and it important that we continue to do so to protect the health of not just our own members but the entire community.

“While the events may be smaller than usual, it will be good to get back on the road with our fellow Brethren, our bands and with the support of the entire Orange Family.”