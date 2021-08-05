Over 50s Holidays: Top Attractions To See

If you’re retired or close to retirement and no longer have important commitments or responsibilities, then you can start creating your dream travel list.

As you have more freedom and flexibility to travel, you can take an over 50s holiday with Travel Department where flights, transfers, accommodation and guided excursions are all included. All you have to decide is where you want to go. Here are some top attractions to inspire you for your next holiday.

Cliffs of Moher

If you’re thinking of staying closer to home this year, then an Irish holiday may be the perfect solution, as some of the world’s most incredible sights can be found in Ireland. One of the best ways to see the mighty Cliffs of Moher is to take a scenic cruise.

Take the Golden Circle route in Iceland

The Golden Circle', a popular tourist route in Iceland which takes in a number of famous sights such as active geysers, Gullfoss waterfall and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Thingvellir National Park.

Explore Venice

Everyone should visit the enchanting city of Venice at least once in their life. It is home to some of the most iconic landmarks such as St. Mark’s Square, Ca’ d’Oro and the Palazzo Ducale. If you’re staying in Lake Garda, you can easily take a guided day trip to Venice.

Eat a Pastel de Nata in Lisbon

The Pastel de nata, a tasty pastry, was created in Lisbon! You can easily find this Portuguese custard tart in every bakery. Also, if you’re visiting Portugal’s capital, be sure to ride the iconic yellow tram or ‘remodelados’ to see the city’s top sights like Jerónimos Monastery, Belem Tower, Monument to the Discoveries and St George's Castle.

Admire the Mezquita in Cordoba

One of the top sights in Spain, the Mezquita was formerly the Great Mosque and is now a Christian cathedral. Cordoba was a significant port city in Roman times, used for shipping olive oil, wine and wheat to Ancient Rome. The city later became the capital of the Moorish kingdom of El-Andalus, and this was when the Great Mosque, or ‘Mezquita’ was created. When Cordoba was re-taken by the Christians in 1236, the new rulers were so awed by its beauty that they left it standing, building their cathedral in the midst of its arches and columns.

Ride The Bernina Express

One of the most scenic train journeys in the world, this UNESCO World Heritage Railway offers fascinating panoramic Alpine vistas. You can experience this incredible train trip as part of a Lake Como Holiday.

Make a Wish At The Trevi Fountain

The spectacular Fontana di Trevi was completed by Nicola Salvi in 1762. It is located in the heart of Rome's historic centre in Trevi Square near the Spanish Steps and Piazza Navona. It's considered good luck to throw a coin over your left shoulder, as this will ensure a visit back to the ‘Eternal City’! And when in Rome...make sure to visit the Colosseum and the Vatican as well.

Discover Dubrovnik Old Town

Dubrovnik, the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’, is situated in the far south of Croatia and the old city itself is on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites. The ancient city wall is over four meters thick and its turrets and towers, once designed to protect the city, now make it one of the most picturesque sights in the Adriatic. If you're thinking of taking a Croatia holiday for the first time, Dubrovnik is a fantastic introduction to this wonderful country.

