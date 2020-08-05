Pair held after PSNI operation targeting New IRA in Strabane released without charge

Two men who were arrested during a two-day operation into criminality linked to the New IRA in Strabane have been released without charge.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted six searches in the area during the operation.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Hamlin explained that the men - aged 26 and 34 - were arrested in connection with recent attempted paramilitary-style attacks and a weapons find in the Strabane area in March.

The men have been released following questioning.

The PSNI said that enquiries are continuing.