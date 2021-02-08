Parents of Nora Quoirin challenge inquest ruling she died by accident in Malaysia

Nora Quoirin died while on holiday with her family in Malaysia (Family handout via Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

LAWYERS acting for Nora Quoirin’s parents have filed an application challenging an inquest ruling that she died by misadventure in Malaysia.

The body of the Irish-French schoolgirl was discovered after a massive hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a jungle resort outside Kuala Lumpur while on holiday in 2019.

Last month, a coroner ruled out foul play in the death, indicating that it was accidental rather than a crime, and said no one else was involved.

But her parents Sebastian, who’s French, and Meabh, who is originally from Belfast, believe there is “compelling evidence” that their 15-year-old daughter was abducted.

They branded the official findings “incomplete” and they want the ruling handed down by the Coroner’s Court at Seremban on January 4 this year to be revised in the High Court.

Lawyers from the firm acting for the family in the south-east Asian state said a further statement would be issued when the date of hearing is determined.

The teenager was staying with her mum, dad, sister Innes and brother Maurice at Dusun eco-resort near Seremban, about 40 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Nora, who had learning difficulties, was reported missing the day after they arrived, triggering a ten-day hunt involving hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Her naked body was discovered beside a small stream about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Police said there was no sign of foul play, while an autopsy concluded she likely died of starvation and internal bleeding.

The coroner suggested she likely wandered out of the family’s holiday chalet in the night of her own accord after a long journey from Britain to Malaysia left her disoriented.

Her parents have dismissed this theory.

Nora was born with holoprosencephaly – a disorder which affects brain development – and her family have said she would not have wandered off on her own.

The young teen had poor motor skills, needed help to walk, and her mental age was about five or six, her parents previously said.

Her mother, who is based in London, recently told RTE that the inquest “really strengthened” their family’s “belief that Nora was abducted” adding that they “found some compelling evidence to support our view on that.”

She added: “When we started this we wanted to find out what happened during the ten days in Malaysia but we also of course want justice for Nora and we will continue to fight for that.”