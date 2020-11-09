Parents to do virtual charity run in memory of 'fun-loving' son Oisin McGovern

Family taking on challenge to thank hospice staff who cared for their five-year-old

The parents of a five-year-old boy who died days after last Christmas have been overwhelmed by the support and donations they have received as they get ready to do a charity run in his memory.

Family and friends of the late Oisin McGovern from Derrylin in Co Fermanagh are to run a virtual 5k or 10k to raise funds in his memory next month to support the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

The "fun-loving and bubbly" boy, who had been in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast, tragically passed away on December 28 last year following a short illness.

Ahead of the first anniversary of young Oisin's death, his heartbroken parents, Declan and Joanne, and his wider family want to show their support for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

"It's just coming up on a year since he first became ill," Joanne told the Belfast Telegraph.

"After four weeks in Paediatric ICU in Belfast we then moved to the Children's Hospice where we were supported and cared for so well during Oisin's final moments with us and our families.

"The hospice has continued to support the two of us over the past 11 months. Even throughout this Covid-19 pandemic they have been in constant contact through phone or video calls to check in and see if we are doing okay which has been amazing.

"Usually they would invite you down to have lunch or chat to them or take part in group sessions, but that hasn't been possible in recent months due to the restrictions," Joanne said.

"They also want to put a stone for Oisin in their memory garden but that hasn't been able to happen yet either.

Oisin McGovern

"But it has been a huge comfort to know that they are there at the other end of the phone if needed."

Joanne added: "At the start of the year we began to plan a charity event for this amazing cause and its inspirational people but as a result of the lockdown our plans were put on hold."

With local and international fundraising events now postponed and 25 of its charity shops closed, the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice is hosting its first-ever Virtual Jingle 5k/10k walk and run on Sunday, December 6.

"We have decided that this is a great opportunity to raise much needed funds for what is a wonderful and amazing cause, that is so close to our hearts," Joanne added.

Joanne (32) said she and Declan (31) have been taken aback by the level of donations they have received since they started fundraising on November 1.

Huge loss: Oisin with his parents Joanne and Declan and younger brother Finn

The couple, who are also parents to Finn who turns two in January, originally aimed to raise a few hundred pounds but have massively exceeded their expectations with over £16,000 already raised.

"I can't believe it. We are totally overwhelmed and have found it all very emotional," Joanne added.

"We literally just put the page up on Facebook with a £250 target but within 24 hours it had hit £10,000."

Due to the current restrictions, Joanne and Declan are still unsure where they will complete the run but they are encouraging people to get involved.

To donate to the fundraiser, see https://tinyurl.com/yy5fs3yj