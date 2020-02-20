Parish secretary 'viciously' attacked at Ballymena parochial house

Police are investigating after a parish secretary was "viciously assaulted" at a parochial house in Ballymena.

Kirkinriola Parish Priest Fr Paddy Delargy said the attack took place at the house, beside All Saints Church on the Broughshane Road, at around 4pm on Thursday.

Fr Delargy said the attack took place when the secretary responded to a knock at the door.

He told Ballymena Daily that she opened the door to a man who was "very agitated" and demanded money.

After the woman referred him to the St Vincent De Paul charity he attacked her, before she was able to get away and close the door.

Damage was also caused to a table and flower pots outside the church.

“He seems to have struck her, there was no doubt about that, but then she was able to get inside and then he started flinging things about and he took pots of flowers and threw them all over the place and he took a table and smashed the table," Fr Delargy said.

The parish priest said that the woman was "very distressed" by the incident and that it had now been reported to police.

Fr Delargy said the woman had worked for the church for a number of years and that while she was now safe at home, he was concerned she would be "deeply disturbed" by the incident.

“People seem to be desperate and they come under the guise of getting some sort of advice or assistance and then they behave badly. We hope the man is able to hand himself into the police and the whole thing can be resolved very quickly that would be fine. I also hopes he gets help," he said.

The man is described as wearing a black beanie hat with a white patch on the front, a black jacket with white stripes at the cuffs, blue jeans and brown boots and was riding a black mountain back. The church have CCTV pictures of the individual.

Police appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

"Were you in the area? Did you see anything suspicious?," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We are particularly keen for any information in relation to a male described as wearing a black coat, possibly with black adidas jacket underneath, blue Jeans, brown boots, a scarf and a black beanie hat riding a black bicycle.

"If you believe you have any information you can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1244 20/02/20."