Police and ATO launch major counter terror search in Londonderry

Police and ATO at the scene of a search operation on the Letterkenny Road in Derry. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers are at the scene of a major counter terror search in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that an intelligence-led operation brought police to the area shortly before 9am.

The bulk of the search is focusing on abandoned buildings and wasteland at the former Daisyfield Park site.

Pictures from the scene show ATO searching for possible munitions and explosives at various points of the site.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry/Londonderry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

"The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty added: "We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”