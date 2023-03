Police officers carry out searches (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit have carried out a number of searches at business premises in west Belfast as part of an investigation into money laundering.

The searches took place on Monday morning on the Suffolk, Springfield and Andersonstown roads.

Detective Inspector Stephen Murray said: "A number of items were seized and taken away for further examinations.

"In total, four premises were searched by officers."