Police informed murder accused Joseph Joyce of threat to ‘wipe him out’ overheard at Travellers camp, court hears

A police officer today confirmed he informed murder suspect Joseph Joyce of a threat to “wipe him out”, which was overheard in a Travellers camp.

Joyce (32) is currently standing trial on charges arising from the April 2020 death of 18-year-old John Paul McDonagh, who sustained a fatal leg wound during a street fight in Enniskillen.

As the hearing entered its third week, a police constable was called to give evidence and confirmed he called to Joyce’s home to inform him of the threat.

The constable said that on December 7, 2019, he was on duty in Enniskillen and was tasked to Joyce’s Coolcullen Meadow home to inform him of the threat.

Under questioning from Crown barrister Barra McGrory QC, the officer was asked, “Did you speak to Mr Joyce and inform that an anonymous male had contacted the police and said he had overheard in a Travellers camp that there was a threat against him?”, to which the officer replied, “I did.”

Mr McGrory then asked the officer if the threat was that Joyce was “to be wiped out”, to which he answered, “That’s correct.”

When the constable was asked if Joyce’s response to this information was that “he didn’t know who made the threat and had not fallen out with anyone recently”, he told Mr McGrory, “That’s correct, yes.”

The policeman confirmed that during the visit to Joyce’s home, Joyce told him he was planning on installing cameras at the property.

The jury at Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, also heard that the officer gave Joyce a PSNI Protect Yourself booklet and told him to report any suspicious activity to police by calling 999.

This, the officer said, was the last time he had any dealings with Joyce.

The accused, now residing in Clon Elagh in Derry, has been charged with, and denies, five offences dating back to an incident at Coolcullen Meadow, Enniskillen, in April 2020.

As well as denying the murder of Mr McDonagh, Joyce denies wounding the deceased’s older brother, Gerard, possessing a scythe-type weapon and a bottle of ammonia, and causing an affray.

Following his arrest, Joyce made the case that he was acting in self-defence and was protecting his family and his home in the wake of an attack by members of the McDonagh family.