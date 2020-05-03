Police investigating arson attack in Bangor

A house where an arson attack took place in The Crescent area of Bangor. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Police have appealed for information following an arson attack at a house in Bangor on Saturday afternoon.

The fire service was called to the blaze in The Crescent area of Bangor at around 12.40pm.

A window was smashed and damage was caused to the inside of the house.

Police are treating the incident as deliberate.

No injuries were reported.

Sergeant Chris Young said: “This was a reckless act which had the potential to cause considerable damage. Thankfully, no one was in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Newtownards on 101 quoting reference 685 of 02/05/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."